Letter: We are repeating Prohibition's error

I was impressed with Jaime Herrera Buetler’s principled stand on the impeachment of the former president. Otherwise, she seems to be a standard issue, nationalistic, protectionist Republican reminiscent of the Harding-Coolidge years and earlier manifestations of Republicans. That was then, this is now.

Her views toward legal and illegal immigration rely on a highly fictionalized version of the complicated reality associated with illegal immigration, our economy, and crime. This leads her to advocate border policies that are untethered to any reality reflected in actual data.

In my opinion, our problems with illegal drugs would be little changed, even if we figuratively ziplocked our southern border (or the rest of our border).

Historically, Prohibition was a great exercise in national delusion as to a government’s ability to suppress the demand of a wanted commodity. The attempted suppression of a wanted commodity generated a thriving black market. The prohibition of a desired commodity is very difficult to suppress by quasi police state methods. But, of course, one would have to be familiar with history to understand this problem.

Edward Phillips

Kalama

