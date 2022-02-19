Letter: We are on the same track as Rome was

"The Budget should be balanced, the Treasury should be refilled, the public debt should be reduced, the arrogance of officialdom should be tempered and controlled. Assistance to foreign lands should be curtailed lest [we] become bankrupt. The mob should be forced to work and not depend on government for subsistence."

Who do you think said that: former President Donald Trump? Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich? Fox News Host Tucker Carlson?

Actually, none of the above. That advice was given to the politicians of Rome more than 2,000 years ago by a Roman statesman and orator named Marcus Tullius Cicero. Most of the politicians did not take his advice. Rome fell. Most of our politicians will not take that advice either. Barring a miracle of God, America — at least as we presently know it — will fall, too.

For as Spanish-American poet and philosopher George Santayana so brilliantly pointed out, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."

Jack Malone

Longview

