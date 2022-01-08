Letter: WDFW has gone totally out of control

Seems to me and many other sportsmen, the WDFW is out of control. Wild fish, hatchery fish. Who cares? A fish is a fish. Fish have been a great food source forever. If the fisheries department makes a ruling something is endangered, Washington monies seem to drop out of thin air.

Look what has happened to the fishing industry. Why would a sportsman want to support a system that doesn't work? Why buy licenses, fishing supplies and everything else needed to take your family fishing just to learn the rules are so complex and hard to understand? Is it worth it? Why would a person want so support such an out-of-control circus?

The state of Washington needs to open state hatcheries, raise fish, put fish back into the rivers and have easy-to-understand rules. Run a program that would support a fishing industry that would work and be people friendly.

A fish is a fish, an important food source. Our state fisheries has turned the whole process into a money maker for the fisheries department. What a joke.

Ev Timmreck

Carrolls

