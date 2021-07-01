Letter: Water safety doesn't have to be difficult

Hot summer days lure many of us to lakes and rivers for water sports we enjoy. Fishing, swimming and boating can be made safer by using a simple safety tool called a hazard analysis.

Let’s just say you’re going swimming with friends. Ask each other two questions, “How can we get hurt when swimming?” and “How do we prevent each other from getting hurt?”

So, brainstorm with your friends all the ways you can get hurt going swimming and/or possibly drown? There are many ways. You could get hooked on a snagged fishing lure tied to a log, dive into water that’s too shallow, get hypothermia from cold water or allow friends to swim who have been partying too much. There are many more hazards while swimming to be aware of.

Now it’s time for you to figure out a prevention plan to keep your family and friends safe from the above hazards.

I’ll give you the most important answer: Watch over your friends and family when you’re around water.

Russell Collier

Longview

