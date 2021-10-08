Letter: Washington Way revamp unneeded

A bicycle path is not needed. You rarely see a bike on Washington Way and often they use the sidewalks that are sufficiently wide. One lane each way is going to slow down travel significantly. When a senior is going 20 to 25 mph in one lane, what are the drivers behind to do? How about the police and ambulances when that happens? Also, a vehicle is going to turn right and there happens to be someone crossing the street so there is a slowing of the vehicle turning. Are they able to get out of the way of the traffic following?