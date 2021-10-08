 Skip to main content
Letter: Washington Way revamp unneeded
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Washington Way revamp unneeded

I am opposed to spending millions to revamp Washington Way.

A bicycle path is not needed. You rarely see a bike on Washington Way and often they use the sidewalks that are sufficiently wide. One lane each way is going to slow down travel significantly. When a senior is going 20 to 25 mph in one lane, what are the drivers behind to do? How about the police and ambulances when that happens? Also, a vehicle is going to turn right and there happens to be someone crossing the street so there is a slowing of the vehicle turning. Are they able to get out of the way of the traffic following?

Then there are the roundabouts. Often near Nichols Boulevard and Washington Way there is a mass of vehicles coming from all directions. Who is to go next when it is completely filled? That is a chance for more accidents.

Some of these proposed changes are supposed to reduce accidents. It may actually cause more.

Robert Specht

Longview

