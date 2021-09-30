Letter: Warming kills more than COVID-19

Readers of The Daily News' letters to the editor column should be very skeptical of anyone espousing information coming from the Heartland Institute and especially from a sold out "scientist" like Arthur B. Robinson as a letter writer has done in the Sept. 26 letters column.

Yes, A.B Robinson has credentials, but so did the scientists who sold their souls to the tobacco industry and promoted complete BS about the effects of nicotine in tobacco, which has since been completely debunked. The world has moved on from all that, but now we have to deal with pretty much the same thing with climate science deniers.

The world is lamenting the loss of four million of our fellow humans to the current COVID pandemic, but as I learned this morning on the Fareed Zakaria program (CNN) there have been nine million deaths in that same time period from the effects of pollution from coal and fossil fuels. It's time to wake up and smell the sulphur and Co2 and methane and...well, actually it is way beyond that time. We should have had the good sense to see this coming in the 1960s.

Michael Beneke

Kelso

