Letter: War on the pandemic overrules your liberty
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: War on the pandemic overrules your liberty

The “freedom” to not wear a mask, so that others can be infected, and the “right” to not get vaccinated, so that we can fill up our emergency rooms and morgues, is completely inconsistent with our Founding Fathers’ visions of freedom and liberty.

George Washington had all of his soldiers inoculated with smallpox during a lull in the war so they would not get sick in the middle of a battle or campaign. I believe George had a higher purpose than protecting the “liberty” of individuals. And it is a good thing he did. He wanted to win the war.

I would like to see us win the war on the pandemic. Wear a mask. Get vaccinated.

Larry Turner

Kelso

