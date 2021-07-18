Letter: Walsh's disdain on full display

Ignorance generally is correctable through education. Unfortunately, some well-educated individuals such as Rep. Jim Walsh, remain quite ignorant and insensitive to people who are less fortunate than himself.

As an elected representative, he pledged to work for the general welfare of his constituents. His recent actions in the inappropriate display of the Star of David, while railing against general health policies that have been difficult and challenging for all of us, but were designed to protect the health and welfare of our community, exhibited his complete disregard for many in our community.

Like former President Donald Trump, "when called on the carpet," for his insensitivity, he feigns ignorance. Unfortunately, these purposeful actions reveal that while he is educated, he is truly ignorant, as well as lacking sensitivity and empathy for the general health of his constituents.

Blaine E. Tolby, M.D., Ph.D.

Kelso

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0