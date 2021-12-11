Letter: Walsh's behavior shows lack of care

Jim Walsh’s intent to participate in a suit of the House Rules Committee over COVID rules “demon”strates a lack of concern for the safety of Washington’s citizens and, worse, has the potential to endanger us.

One primary function of governmental leadership is to promote and assure the safety of its citizens, at all levels. One key element of leadership is to model behavior that works to help to solve problems. COVID, especially with hard-to-predict variations, is a clear and present danger to Washington’s citizenry. We need leaders who will work on our behalf, not agents like Walsh who seek to impose their own self-interests and philosophies. We need leadership that recognizes and respects best practices for safety.

“Best practices” work to assure public safety. This suit is designed to do the opposite. It leads to one arm of “government” suing another. It is designed to promote a specific bias while ignoring, even denying, the rights of citizens who would be served. This suit is, dare we say it(?), UNAMERICAN at a most fundamental level.

Mark Bergeson

Longview

