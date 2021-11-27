Letter: Walsh column shows narrow viewpoint

By invoking lots of emotional adjectives, Jim Walsh's recent column tries to turn a well-founded scientific decision into a political football he can run with. Especially entertaining was his derogatory use of "bureaucrat." "Academics and public health bureaucrats"? Oh no! Who would want to be influenced by medical experts or public safety professionals?

As he further politicizes the COVID vaccine mandate debate, he suggests "reasonable Washingtonians believe politics, not science, drives the debate." Is he a virologist? A doctor? Does he have any scientific background whatsoever? No, he's a Republican representative politicizing a public health debate for personal political gain.

Take out the political rhetoric and you get a pretty good argument for mandatory vaccination. Why should the almost 200 million of us in the U.S. who’ve been fully vaccinated tolerate a minority who risk becoming incubators spreading the next variant? Doesn’t each of us by now know someone, a close friend or relative, unvaccinated, who died of COVID? More than 1,100 Americans are still dying each day from COVID. Isn't that more than enough?