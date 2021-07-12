Letter: Walsh apology for Star of David hollow

As someone who has lost family members and family friends in the Holocaust, the recent actions of Jim Walsh wearing a yellow Star of David is offensive and disgusts me.

He may have felt the symbolization of wearing the star was “cute” or “funny,” but the horrific loss of lives brings no humor, nor does the loss of over 620,000 people attributed to COVID-19.

Apologies are insufficient and hollow as can been seen by his comment that it was “…not effective.”

He needs counseling to overcome his insensitivity to the general population and his constituents.

It is obvious he does not represent me.

Arthur Grunbaum

Aberdeen, Wash.

