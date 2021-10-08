Letter: Wallis has shown why she is mayor

We are writing this letter in support of MaryAlice Wallis who is running for re-election to the Longview City Council. We have known MaryAlice for more than 20 years and in that time have found her to be a person of great integrity with a strong commitment to family and community.

Her selection as mayor by the City Council is clear evidence of her ability to work closely with other council members. She always has been an excellent communicator and we have found her “From the Desk of the Mayor” emails very helpful in understanding the issues the city faces and her thoughts on those issues.

We appreciate her “good listener” style of governance and strongly support her re-election.

Bill and Elodie Caldwell

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0