Letter: Wallis can bridge community's gaps

I appreciate a leader who works closely with state and federal legislators on behalf of our city to help achieve grants for the council's legislative agendas. She always is working diligently toward making the quality of place Robert A. Long envisioned. As a good listener, she offers office hours to anyone who would like to share fresh ideas on enhancing our economic growth, reducing crime, or make suggestions for improvement projects. Currently, she also has a book on home schooling in the works . Her leadership skills from many church-related offices have honed her abilities to produce the kind of balanced solutions we need in these challenging times.