Letter: Voting empowers our communities

Having the right to vote is great thing. It is a privilege that we have in America to elect candidates who will work to improve our cities, counties, states and country.

I encourage every voter to read the county provided voters’ guide, learn about the candidates running for public office and then make an educated decision on who to vote for. Then you become part of the overall election process that will empower our community.

Your vote matters! Elect the candidates with the best experience to represent you in public office. Then follow up with those elected officials through emails, letters and phone calls and become part of the process to empower and improve our communities. Remember, the elected representatives work for the people. The political system we have in place will work if we all stay engaged and collaborate with those that we elect to public office.

Please remind your friends and family to vote in this November election.

Russ Collier

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0