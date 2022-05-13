Letter: Voter ID is about validating people

"Why are you so upset about the November elections?" a Democrat friend recently asked me.

"I'm concerned about voter fraud caused by widespread voter ID invalidation," I answered.

"I totally disagree," my liberal friend said. "Voter ID actually keeps minorities from voting."

I was disappointed but not surprised by my friend's comment. I had first heard that false reason several years ago from a judge appointed by President Barack Obama when he shot down the Texas voter ID law by saying it prevents minorities from voting.

It seems so simple to me: The purpose of voter ID is to enable the person working at the polling place to identify the person wanting to vote. That's it. Race and nationality have nothing to do with it.

If a person informs a bank teller that he does not have an ID, but that he is a minority, he will not be drawing money from anybody's account.

Like it or not, there are times when you must prove who you are, and voting is one of those times.

Jack Malone

Longview

