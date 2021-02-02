 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote YES for Castle Rock schools

Letter: Vote YES for Castle Rock schools

A YES vote for the Castle Rock Capital Projects Replacement Levy on Feb. 9 is crucial. It is necessary to update facilities to provide a safe and secure education. This tax is an extension of a community supported levy that was approved in 2014 and expires at the end of 2021. It is vital part of how Washington’s public schools are funded.

Capital project levies are necessary for a school district to be able to raise funds for infrastructure improvements and major preventative maintenance projects for all schools in the district. These dollars also pay for much needed safety improvements for security at each grade level.

For 40 years, (10 in Castle Rock), the significance of education for our future adult citizens has kept me volunteering in area schools. Want to know what is happening in the schools? The classrooms? Volunteer. Show up. Ask questions. Get the facts. Read the brochure. Attend community forums. Listen. Learn. Ask your questions directly by calling Superintendent Ryan Greene at 360-501-2940, extension 6.

Vote YES, please. Show up for our students. Be there.

Nancy Chennault

Castle Rock

