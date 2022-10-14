Letter: Vote Rick Dahl for county commissioner

He is truly for the people directing their government. After 39 years in banking, retired as senior vice president, he is experienced, trustworthy and understands that the stewardship duty of an elected official is to spend public money wisely and to the benefit of the most people and areas of most need.

In contrast, I have heard Jabusch mention the imagined concept of “free money” more than once. This is just robbing Peter to pay Paul, (and Paul’s friends). Many of his wealthy associates happen to be members of industry who benefit financially from networking and who made maximized campaign contributions, as well as aided in obtaining John Jabusch’s appointment by Gov. Jay Inslee. Several of these donors, like Jabusch, received PPP funds totaling more than $6 million of our tax dollars.