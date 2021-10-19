Letter: Vote Makinster

Chet Makinster was born and has lived in the Longview-Kelso area his entire life. He has always had the betterment of this community as his lifetime goal.

By being active in several service and community organizations, working and reading with underprivileged school kids, and as a member of the Longview City Council, has offered him many opportunities to successfully pursue his goal.

With his wealth of experience, he is a valuable community asset who should be treasured and utilized by his re-election. In most cases, experience does make a difference.

Chet always has been very straightforward, honest, diligent, and direct in his thinking and speaking; obviously not your average or typical glib politician.

If you don’t want this community to become ultraprogressive with the associated thoughtless spending resulting in underfunding of essential city services and infrastructure, a mini-Seattle or Portland (the country has seen how well that is working out), "Check Chet" Nov. 2 for the ongoing betterment of our community.

Gordon Matlock

Longview

