Letter: Vote for Spencer Boudreau

This year there are many candidates seeking to be elected in many local races this November. Thank you to all the candidates who are seeking our vote to serve our community.

In the City of Longview council position 7, I encourage your vote to be placed for Spencer Boudreau. The past few years he has attended more public meetings with the City of Longview than anyone else from the public that I am aware of. His passion for the history of Longview and attendance in our community will serve the people of Longview well on the City Council.