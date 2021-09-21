 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vote for Spencer Boudreau
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Vote for Spencer Boudreau

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbox stock art
Stock

This year there are many candidates seeking to be elected in many local races this November. Thank you to all the candidates who are seeking our vote to serve our community.

In the City of Longview council position 7, I encourage your vote to be placed for Spencer Boudreau. The past few years he has attended more public meetings with the City of Longview than anyone else from the public that I am aware of. His passion for the history of Longview and attendance in our community will serve the people of Longview well on the City Council.

Jeff Wilson

Longview

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News