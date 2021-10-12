Letter: Vote based on your personal knowledge

I resent the tenor of another opinion writer's assessment contrasting the qualifications of Longview City Council candidates Chet Makinster and Angie Wean based on the one interview he heard. I think he has stated his judgement in this column rudely and without considerable thought. Does he really know either of the candidates?

Chet does not have the demeanor of a politician and for me that is a plus in today's world. He prefers to stand on his long-running record of accomplishments as a council member and he looks forward to seeing his present projects on the city docket to fruition. In contrast, Angie Wean as a newcomer, has been relegated to act the part of a politician selling not only herself, but a sizable to-do list. Again lofty ideas are a wonderful thing, but only fully attainable in our city when tempered with down-home common sense. Having worldly experiences does not necessarily translate to a promise of success serving in local city government. Vote based on your own knowledge of the candidates please.