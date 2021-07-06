 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Veterans must not be forgotten
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Veterans must not be forgotten

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbox stock art
Stock

Thanks for focusing on honoring the men and women of our armed forces who have served our country. ("From the general manager: The Daily News launches Stories of Honor to recognize military veterans" by Dave Cuddihy, July 4, 2021)

Sad to say too often these important Americans are overlooked, experiencing hunger, homelessness, or just plain forgotten. You series will help change that.

We also could ask Congress to increase funding for the Housing Vouchers Program, currently only reaching 25% of those who qualify. Remember, honoring America’s veterans also means making sure their basic needs are met: food, housing, healthcare and appreciation.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News