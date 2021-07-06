Letter: Veterans must not be forgotten

Thanks for focusing on honoring the men and women of our armed forces who have served our country. ("From the general manager: The Daily News launches Stories of Honor to recognize military veterans" by Dave Cuddihy, July 4, 2021)

Sad to say too often these important Americans are overlooked, experiencing hunger, homelessness, or just plain forgotten. You series will help change that.

We also could ask Congress to increase funding for the Housing Vouchers Program, currently only reaching 25% of those who qualify. Remember, honoring America’s veterans also means making sure their basic needs are met: food, housing, healthcare and appreciation.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.

