Letter: 'Very special people' are dangerous

Longview was a great place to live. Yes I said was. The city, like other parts of the country, has now gotten a fair share of very special people. The very special people live in our society, but treat our society like their own personal kingdom. The very special people run red lights all over town. I guess they need to get somewhere fast while endangering the lives of others with their actions. The very special people who believe it is their constitutional right to endanger others by not wearing a mask or getting a vaccination. The very special people who think the highways are a place to toss their garbage.