Letter: Vaccines control, defeat diseases

By doing a little research it becomes clear that the world and America have experience dealing with epidemic diseases like polio, measles, smallpox, whooping cough, chicken pox, hepatitis and diphtheria to name a few.

History and current events consistently validate that by following scientifically developed protocols and vaccines results in the control and/or defeat of epidemic diseases. Sadly, there are multiple examples, past and present, where medically researched procedures and vaccinations were fought or ignored (Idaho, Florida, Texas, Louisiana for a few) causing thousands of people to experience devastating physical, emotional and economic consequences.

With all that in mind, I believe man is endowed by the creator with gifts that lift him above all other Earthly creatures. The gift of superior intelligence enables humans to scientifically research and understand complex issues like diseases and develop real time proven solutions. We should all be thanking God for his gift and using it. I wonder how God views people who deny/ignore/refuse to use his gift of intelligence for the intended good of all mankind?