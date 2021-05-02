Letter: Vaccines are about the common good

Vaccination appointments are open while COVID cases increase, setting Cowlitz County back to Phase 2.

Some people say refusing vaccination is a case of personal liberty. I would like to ask them about other "personal liberty" situations.

Take car insurance, which is mandatory for driving legally. Although accident free, I have spent many thousands of dollars for car insurance. Where did this money go? To pay claims for irresponsible drivers and for insurance company profits. Why is insurance mandatory? Because it is deemed to be for the common good and thus we are forced to pay for it.

What could be more for the common good than everyone eligible getting vaccinated for COVID? And, it's free.

Some claim the authorities changing advice means they can't be trusted. COVID is a new disease. We are very much still in the learning phase. It gives me confidence when the CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci at NIH learn more about it, they are open enough to change their advice to the public, taking advantage of the new knowledge.

Carl Torgerson

Longview

