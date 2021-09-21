 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccine refusal isn't fair to others
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Vaccine refusal isn't fair to others

I was surprised when a woman wrote that the vaccines had aborted fetus cells in them, so I researched it.

1.) No, they do not. The J&J vaccine uses the cells in the production process, but they are not in the vaccine itself.

Pfizer and Moderna use the MNRA process, which does not rely on fetal cells.

2.) Many other vaccines that you may have taken over the years use the production process which relies on decades-old aborted fetus cells. You’ve probably been saved from getting sick by some.

3.) I am beyond angry that those of you who refuse to get vaccinated affect my life. I must wear a mask at all times, events I had planned to attend are getting canceled, and there are other disruptions

Millions of people have received the vaccines successfully. It is necessary to fight this pandemic. Please get vaccinated. If you refuse, it is not fair to the rest of us.

Dorothy Bain Hanson

Longview

