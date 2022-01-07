 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Vaccine hesitancy just confuses me

Dec. 27 on Fox News I heard a clinician recommend vaccination for COVID, but he was against mandates. He compared that to the government saying you had to buy a Honda. Apples and oranges! Buying a car has absolutely nothing to do with health. Speaking of cars, however, no one seems to have a problem with government mandates to buy insurance to drive legally and to wear seatbelts.

On the health side, why the resistance to vaccines, but acceptance of therapeutic drugs such as monoclonal antibodies and the pills now coming out from Pfizer and Merck? All these are made by the big pharmaceutical companies and all have only Emergency Use Authorization from the Federal Drug Administration. The only drug with FDA approval for COVID is remdesivir, also made by Pfizer under agreement with Gilead. Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin are FDA approved, but for other conditions. For anyone with a modicum of common sense, the simple fact that more than 90% of COVID deaths continue to be among the unvaccinated should send them running to get vaccinated.

Carl Torgerson

Longview

