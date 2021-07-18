Letter: Vaccine denial holds us back

I am so glad that social media wasn’t available to rail against it when the polio vaccine was invented.

We were lined up in school and every child was given a sugar cube with the vaccine in it. No exceptions, at least none that I was aware of. I was in the eighth grade at Kessler school when they came through with the sugar cubes. They didn’t hand it to the child, they put it in the child’s mouth.

In that way, we were able to get rid of polio.

So many local people are refusing to get the COVID vaccine, we will never get rid of it in Cowlitz County.

I don’t like the idea of wearing a mask in public for the rest of my life. I am fully vaccinated but I don’t know if you are, so, I will continue wearing a mask when I go into stores for the foreseeable future.

Please, people, get vaccinated so we can all go back to a normal life.

Gloria Sanders

Longview

