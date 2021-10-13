 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccinations just good common sense
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Vaccinations just good common sense

Vaccinations just good common sense

Many of my friends are against the Corona vaccine shots. They are parroting the anti-vaxxers with “Government is trying to control my freedom and taking away my freedom of choice,” etc. Let’s think of getting the vaccine as a stoplight. We all stop at stoplights, even when there is no cross traffic. The government is controlling our freedom of movement and choice to continue on our route. But we choose to wait and wait until the light turns green because we know it’s the safest thing to do.

Let’s all get our shots so we can all be safe and continue safely on our way.

Robert Buchman

Castle Rock

