Letter: Vaccinations helped me through polio
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Vaccinations helped me through polio

June 1954. School at Northlake Elementary was out, dance and piano recitals over. Oh, the glorious promise of a carefree summer.

And then I learned my tap dance partner was diagnosed with polio. I pictured him in an "iron lung," wearing cumbersome leg braces — no longer able to dance. He didn't live close, and we didn't keep in touch outside of classes, so I could only speculate his fate.

My attention was on my 10th birthday party and Bible school at First Baptist Church on Kessler Boulevard - crafts, singing, games. it was during a foot race that I suddenly sprawled onto the ground. Doctor Minthorn diagnosed me with a mild case of polio and gave me the new Salk vaccine.

By September, we were back at school and dance classes. We were lucky — lucky it was mild, lucky our mothers trusted our family doctor and the scientists who created the new vaccine.

Janet Lynn Rubert

Chehalis

