Letter: Vaccination works

As recently reported in the New York Times (Sept. 7, 2021), the real risk of a person fully vaccinated against COVID getting the disease is between 1/5000 and 1/10,000 per day depending on the community's overall vaccination rate.

Therefore, COVID vaccination works and is protective of not only the individual, but the community in which that person resides.

The unvaccinated in the lower Columbia region who are currently filling PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center need to take this to heart - get vaccinated. The available vaccines are free, effective and will protect you, your family and the greater community. Stop being a burden on your fellow citizens.

As for our county commissioners and their recent decision to resist vaccine mandates, perhaps their next debate can be whether to declare idiocy a form of intellect.

Mario D. Forte

Longview

