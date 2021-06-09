Letter: Vaccination is the responsible choice

I am writing to comment on the article in The Daily News on June 8 regarding a COVID outbreak at Toledo High School.

Congratulations to Toledo class of 2021 on completing their secondary education. In our culture, this marks the transition to adulthood.

Along with the privileges of adulthood come responsibilities. The needless exposure of the community to COVID by a few intent on risky behavior at celebrations is simply irresponsible.

It is clear COVID vaccines are safe and exceedingly effective. The vaccines are available at almost any pharmacy free to anyone 12 years old or older. Therefore, to willfully remain unvaccinated and engage in risky behavior is blatantly reckless and difficult to understand.

This event should motivate our entire community to display some adult behavior: Get vaccinated.

Working together we can end this miserable pandemic. Then we can safely celebrate together without hesitation or masks; and be with family, friends, parents and grandparents without worrying about giving them a potentially fatal disease.

Mario Forte

Longview

