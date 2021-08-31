Letter: Vaccination foes spew nonsense

I implore my fellow citizens to watch the Aug. 24 Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners meeting. KLTV has the video on its website. Led off by the me-first absolutist Arne Mortensen, who attempted to pass more lawless grandstanding resolutions, the entirely unmasked and woefully misinformed crowd took turns speaking at the podium about the COVID pandemic.

It was a horrifying cacophony of scientific and medical falsehoods, insane conspiracy theories, flawed or simply wrong legal assessment, and thinly veiled threats of violence, all wrapped up in a comprehensive hostility to the precious few public health tools we have available to combat this insidious virus. Their sputum spewing rhetoric made it perfectly clear they have no fidelity to the mutual constraints of the social contract, no belief in the evidentiary conclusions of medical science, nor any recognition of the rule of law, let alone their subjection to it.