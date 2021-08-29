Letter: Use of force must have consequences

I’m glad to live in a state that does not impose the death penalty on citizens. I’ve never understood why the police have been able to shoot and kill citizens without accountability. I have been heartbroken every time a local police interaction leads to the loss of life.

Police have done the killing many more times than they have been the victim in the time that I’ve lived here. Since these new laws went into effect, this is the first time I have heard of police thinking about consequences before using force. If these laws had existed in 2001, maybe Daniel Flanary and others still would be alive.