Letter: US drug policy is borderline insanity

Albert Einstein noted that repeating the same behavior and expecting a different result was a definition of insanity. Our political behavior falls into this category. Sixty-three years ago we decided to embargo Cuba to encourage the removal of Fidel Castro. This policy continues. It is political insanity.

Conservative politicians continue to insist the solution to our immigration crisis requires increased legal and physical barriers. I disagree.

The forces causing the push and pull of mass immigration are complicated. Immigration pressures from Central America are a push caused by the breakdown of civil order and the corruption of their governments by enriched drug cartels. The drug cartels have usurped the power of the governments in these countries. Our demand for illegal drugs is fueling the mass migration.

Our drug policies are the problem. Unless we develop effective internal policies dealing with our illegal drug appetite, the flow of immigrants to our southern border will continue. It is clear our drug policies have been an abject failure. How long will our insanity continue?

Edward Phillips

Kalama

