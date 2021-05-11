Letter: Unemployment cash is driving inflation

Government-fueled inflation is pounding lumber home prices.

I'm building a 2,400-foot spec house in a suburb 25 minutes northwest of Portland. Talking to Bob at Clatskanie Builder’s Supply, he mentioned 4x8 OSB sheathing was at $60; CDX hovers at $65. I bought 213 sheets last month at $29.

There’s no shortage of logs. There’s a shortage of workers due to the supercharged state and federal unemployment payments.

Random Lengths doesn’t predict an upsurge in production even though stumpage is readily available at market prices.

Lumber mills are experiencing profit like no time in history. Why overproduce only to see prices drop?

As a contractor for 42 years with 10 years concurrently spent as a lumber broker (seven kids), me thinks prices will come down, but probably after I’m done.

Never say, "Whoa," in a hard pull, loggers say.

Too often the unintended consequence of fiscal compassion is market upset.

Please, lawmakers: Don’t steal people’s motivation.

Wayne Mayo

Scappoose, Ore.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0