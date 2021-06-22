Letter: Uncritical fawning is waste of words

TDN might have informed readership the Kalama project would be the world’s largest methanol refinery. Disclosed the port lease guaranteed less than 100 permanent jobs. Learned the changes NWIW itself made to process and equipment to meet existing regulations. Exposed the vast amount of gas necessary would strain the pipeline, eroding reliability for other users. Uncovered intended sales as a fuel. Reported the company’s use of pandemic relief funds and loan application for federal funds. Revealed a primary investor, British Petroleum, exited within two years when the price of oil tanked and methanol from oil became competitive with gas. Or discovered the global methanol market is vastly oversupplied, making the NWIW project dubiously marketable. None of this was reported by TDN.