Letter: Ukraine put Putin over the hump

Just like climate change and COVID we now have fear being used in conflict. The Russian actions are most inhumane, however are not without warning. This was outlined on May 17 by Professor Thomas Graham who lectures at Yale on Russian affairs. He states the past agreements since East Germany collapsed and a subsequent statement by James Baker saying NATO would not move one inch east was sucked in by Putin. It was not written down so the West is ignoring it and Finland and Sweden are now jumping in. Sounds like Turkey will not approve.