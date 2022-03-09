 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Ukraine invasion has no justification

Anyone who feels Russia is justified invading the Ukraine should be fine with the USA giving Texas back to Mexico, right?

Jerry Dean

Longview

