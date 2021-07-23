 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: U.S. obligated to help those who aided us
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: U.S. obligated to help those who aided us

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbox stock art
Stock

We are failing miserably in getting Afghani interpreters who worked for the U.S./NATO out of Afghanistan as promised. This is not the first time we have failed people who risked their lives to assist the U.S. In Vietnam, many were left behind to be put in "re-education" camps. In Iraq, many were left stranded after we failed our commitment to offer them safety. Apparently, the process of vetting these people is beset by bureaucratic red tape. Also, visas have been denied with no explanation given. With the only way out being through Kabul, the chances of those in the hinterlands getting through Taliban checkpoints most likely means that many are already doomed.

Guam has stated they can house these people until properly vetted to enter the U.S. The number could be up to 18,000. This is about 10% of the totally unvetted number of people coming across our southern border every month. If we can accommodate upwards of 200,000 every month, surely we can handle 18,000. Avoid another stain on the reputation of the U.S.

Carl Torgerson

Longview

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News