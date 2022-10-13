Letter: Tucker's qualities best fit for coroner

I have had the privilege of knowing Dana Tucker for several years, first meeting her at work at the Cowlitz County coroner’s office. I was instantly drawn to Dana because she was so great to work with in that she is such a wonderful mentor and teacher. Dana is patient and kind and has a way of making those around her feel important. She is the true definition of “Do the right thing even when no one is looking.”
I believe these qualities will make her the best fit for the position of Cowlitz County coroner. Dana has a strong work ethic and will always make sure the job is completed with the highest level of integrity and will take the best care of the families she is serving.
We need Dana. Vote her in in November.
Jennifer Helem
Kelso