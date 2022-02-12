Letter: Trump's GOP is blinded with hate

OK, I think I finally understand what's going on. As a lifelong independent I now understand there is no more Republican party. What was a respected party has died and is now the party of Trump and as such has decided we no longer need a Democratic Republic.

Proof follows: anti-voting laws, book banning, paying people to spy on and turn in fellow citizens, supporting white supremacy, and not supporting freedom of speech unless it's what they want to hear. Worst of all not thinking for themselves and worshiping Fox fake news. The list goes on.

I don't understand how the party of Trump can support anti-voting laws when the very foundation of our Democratic republic was built on it. Believe the lies if you must, but understand it is your party that supports Trump while America burns. You blame the left as Socialist while you support a wanna be dictator and you're to blinded with hate to see it.

Dale Davis

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0