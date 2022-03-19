 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Trump's comments are embarrassing

Former President Trump says Vladimir Putin is "smart" while he murders Ukrainian civilians and purposely destroys schools, hospitals, apartments, homes and more. All because they want freedom and independence. Therefore, Trump approves of the carnage committed by his buddy in Moscow.

Hopefully, our sorry Republican Party won't nominate him to rerun prior to the next election. But if Trump does run and is defeated, hope for him remains. He can apply for a seat in Putin's cabinet and probably be hired on the spot.

John M. McClelland

Longview

