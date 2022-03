Our president has been threatened with a nuclear attack and has done absolutely nothing defensively.

Former President Trump would be moving weapons into the seas around Russia and would be practicing shooting down incoming weapons with the help of Israel who is experienced in the art.

Trump also would be selling oil to the United Kingdom and reducing our debt instead of increasing our debt.

Don Cullen

Kelso

