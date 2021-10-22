Letter: Topsy-turvy world has voters fooled

In this topsy-turvy world we live in, it's only fair that our working middle class now thinks they are upper class and vote Republican. In fact, most of our county think they are upper class. They don't know history.

I'm very proud to call myself an F.D. Roosevelt Democrat, and I'll die as such. Roosevelt got us out of the Depression and gave us all these.

1. He gave us our unions that gave our workers their dignity.

2. He ended child labor in the fields and in the work place.

3. He gave us our eight-hour work days, 40 hour work week, retirement, paid holidays and sick days.

4. His Democrats gave us our education and are still fighting for our health care.

These are just a few, but if you appreciate all we have today, you should vote Democrat. Without Democrats, we'd be only rich and poor — no middle class.

Please vote for compassionate Democrats and moderate Republicans. Vote for Tom Lee, Angie Wean and MaryAlice Wallis.

Bill Kasch

Longview

