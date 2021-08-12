Letter: Too much reporting on COVID-19

The Chinese military buildup to invade Taiwan; the crush of extra-nationals that includes criminals and terrorists from every third-world country on Earth breaching our borders; the rampant corruption befouling Washington, D.C., that is strangling our inalienable rights. All of this is happening.

But where is the news reporting? COVID.

The exhaustive saturation of COVID news is worse than the virus itself. Enough already.

Yesterday's (Aug. 5) Daily News further swamped this deluge with COVID “myths” - four of them. Well, I can add one more to that list, and it's not even a myth.

I am not afraid of a germ, that – with a 99.87% recovery rate – is milder than the common cold.

What strikes fear in my heart is big government tyranny, that always begins with a sly smile, and its own myth:

“Hello ... I'm from the government ...and I'm here to help you.”

Sharon Ashford

Longview

