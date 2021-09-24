Letter: Tom Lee will deliver for Longview voters

Tom Lee running for Longview City Council is an incredible opportunity for us to elect someone who will not only carefully listen to his constituents, but fiercely advocate for them as well.

Tom is a skilled mediator and communicator. He is endlessly civil, kind and generous. Tom cares deeply about this community and takes the time to get to know the issues we are facing. He has even worked with Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Legal Aid to help some of our most vulnerable community members.

I trust him with my vote and I trust he will bolster the voices of the people he represents. Our community is home to a wide array of political beliefs. All of our voices deserve to be heard, valued and shared. I know he will represent us all.

Cait Earnest

Longview

