LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Tom Lee is the right choice for Longview

Tom Lee is a candidate for the Longview City Council. In my discussions with Tom, I have found him to be compassionate, well spoken, intelligent and a good listener. He is an Independent not tied to a political right or left ideology.

As a real estate lawyer, he will bring unique skills and perspectives that will be value added to the City Council. He is interested in tackling and solving the pressing issues of our community and not avoiding them or wishing they will go away.

As someone who grew up, went to school and returned to Longview to build his law practice, Tom brings his talents, experiences and ideas that will help improve our city.

Please join me in supporting and voting for Tom Lee for Longview City Council.

John Melink

Longview

