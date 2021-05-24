Letter: Toll roads are GOP's funding solution?

After a few months enduring the loss of good, nationally syndicated editorials in TDN I was heartened to see Thursday's (May 20) column by Marc Thiessen. Oh, I do enjoy a good editorial, so let's get to it.

Wow, what an acidic rant against the Democrats. He says the Dems won't bargain in good faith, that they won't compromise. And then he adds, "They will reach a 'compromise' with Republicans on a roughly $800 billion traditional infrastructure bill, paid for with the user fees that Republicans want." Wait, paid for with the user fees that Republicans want? Isn't that the essence of compromise? But what does it mean?

With all the fealty to Trump, posturing, noise and denial about the Jan. 6 acts of sedition at the Capitol, we've been watching and waiting for a glimpse of some substantive Republican vision for our future… something positive, something not tied to the boat anchor called Donald Trump.

And there it is, folks… more toll roads.

Lawrence Studebaker

Castle Rock

