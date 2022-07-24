Letter to the Editor:

The 2020 election and subsequent events should be a wake-up call to the US. Donald Trump lost the election to a known weak candidate, Joe Biden, because of Trump's aggressive-authoritarian-narcissistic attitude.

He accomplished many things, but when he lost the election, things went really bad. Trump's claims of election fraud were totally debunked and his final grasp of power was an attempt to overthrow the electoral college vote through claims of voter fraud - then the capital riots.

Say what you think about the Jan. 6, hearings, but they gradually are bringing out facts that are totally against the principles of democratic government. A road we don't want to go down, even Nikki Haley, Trump's appointment to the United Nations and former Republican governor of South Carolina stated the Republic National Committee kowtowed to Trump and went after Republicans that had the guts to object to Trump's actions.

I am a Conservative Republican and voted for Trump, but never again.

Kelly Niemi

Kelso