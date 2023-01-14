 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Writer to match Cowlitz County commissioners' donation for damaged walkway

Commissioners Rick Dahl and Arne Mortenson, your votes have denied a low-income, handicapped woman a grant from the state to repair the entrance to her home due to unusual weather. Your reasoning is that this should be a community issue instead of using our tax dollars for her relief.

I agree with you and as community leaders, please step up to the plate and start the donation process to help this lady. I will match each of your donations up to $500 dollars each to get the process rolling.

Roy Maier

Silverlake

Submit a letter to the editor at tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor or email letters@tdn.com.

